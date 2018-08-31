Global airline passenger traffic remained healthy in July, with traffic demand up 6.2% year-over-year (YOY) as capacity rose 5.5%, leading to an 85.2% passenger load factor—a record for the month of July, according to IATA’s Air Passenger Market Analysis released Aug. 30.

The July growth rate was not as high as June’s 8.1% pace, but nevertheless marked a solid start to the peak passenger demand season, with all regions reported growth. Passenger volumes have increased by 6.9% during the first seven months of the year, compared with the same period during 2017, which is roughly in line with the average pace over the past five years.

IATA expects 2018 to be another year of above-trend growth for passenger volumes, although it cautioned that RPK growth, while remaining robust, will likely slow moderately in calendar-year 2018 relative to last year. This view reflects the increase in airline input costs, which is largely being driven by higher prices for jet fuel, and has led to a reduced boost to demand from lower airfares—a key driver of the strong RPK growth rates in recent years.

“The industry posted another month of solid traffic growth. And the record load factor shows that airlines are becoming even more efficient in terms of deploying capacity to meet demand,” IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. “However, rising costs—particularly fuel—will likely limit the stimulus we would expect from lower airfares. Therefore, we do expect to see a continued slowing of growth compared to 2017.”

Domestic travel demand grew by 7.8% from the year-earlier period in July, down slightly 8.0% growth recorded in June. All markets saw annual increases, with China, India and Russia posting double-digit growth. In Russia, domestic traffic growth hit a 13-month high of 10.8% for July, supported by rising oil prices that are boosting economic output, as well as income and jobs. In the US, domestic traffic growth hit a 5-month high of 5.6%, well above the 5-year average of 4.2%, boosted by a strong US economy.

International passenger demand increased 5.3% compared to the year-earlier period, which marked a slowdown from the 8.2% level recorded in June. International passenger growth was strongest for Asia Pacific carriers, which rose 7.5% YOY, supported by robust regional economic growth and an increase in route options for travelers. African airlines’ July traffic demand growth was second highest among the regions, rising 6.8% on higher oil and commodity prices.

European carriers posted 4.4% YOY growth in traffic demand for July, down from a 7.1% rate in June. Seasonally-adjusted passenger volumes in Europe have been tracking sideways for the past three months, reflecting headwinds from weaker economic data and traffic impacts related to air traffic control strikes across the region.

“The second half of the year got off to a solid start. Unfortunately, for air travelers in Europe, summer brought delays and disappointment, while for airlines, it meant accepting schedule inefficiencies and longer flight times,” de Juniac said. “That’s because air traffic capacity has not kept pace with demand and because some controllers used the opportunity of the peak traffic period to launch strikes and work slowdowns.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com