Global air passenger traffic in March grew at its fastest monthly pace in a year—up 9.5% year-over-year—driven by a generally strong global economic backdrop, according to IATA’s latest Air Passenger Market Analysis.

For the first quarter of the year, passenger traffic was up 7.2%, comparable to the 7.0% growth pace set during the same period a year ago.

Overall capacity increased 6.4% during the month, driving up the total market load factor 2.3 points to 82.4%, setting a new industry-wide load factor record for the second month in a row.

Nonetheless, IATA cautioned that a moderation in passenger traffic growth is expected in 2018. “Demand for air travel remains strong … but rising cost inputs, particularly fuel prices, suggest that any demand boosts from lower fares will moderate going into the second quarter,” IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

Additionally, a sudden March drop in the composite purchasing manager’s index (PMI), which measures global business confidence, may indicate that the pace of economic growth is slowing, IATA senior economist David Oxley said. After rising to its highest level since 2015 in February, the composite PMI fell in March for the first time in six months and by its biggest margin in over two years. “Admittedly, this fall may have been distorted in part by a temporary impact from bad weather in parts of Europe,” Oxley said. “[But] if sustained, this would be consistent with a corresponding slowdown in annual passenger traffic growth in Q2 2018.”

International passenger traffic on the whole rose 10.6% year-over-year (YOY) in March, with all regions showing strong growth.

Latin American carriers again recorded the largest growth, up 11.8% YOY, reflecting ongoing improvement in the Brazilian economy, combined with a recovery of traffic to the 2017 hurricane-battered Caribbean. Among Asia-Pacific carriers, international traffic grew 11.6%, as passengers respond to increasing point-to-point travel options amidst a robust regional economic picture.

In Africa—boosted by improving economies in Nigeria and South Africa, as well as strong traffic to/from the continent by both European and Asian passengers—carriers reported an 11.2% YOY rise in international traffic for the month. Middle East carriers showed a 10.7% rise in international passenger traffic, up from 4.1% in February, which Oxley said “reflects ongoing strong growth between the Middle East and Asia, as well as signs of stabilization on the Middle East to North America market segment.”

International traffic in Europe increased 9.8% in March, despite business confidence “in the most-open countries in the region [having] been hit by trade tensions in recent months,” Oxley said, adding that the region’s passengers are responding to the ongoing increase in the number of non-stop airport pairs being offered.

In North America, international traffic had an overall rise of 9.5% YOY in March. “The weakening US dollar … appears to be helping to boost inbound traffic while the comparatively robust economic backdrop in the US is continuing to support outbound passenger traffic,” Oxley said.

Overall domestic air passenger traffic was up 7.8% in March, with India again showing the greatest growth, rising 27.9% YOY, backed, IATA said, by strong economic and network growth. China had its strongest domestic growth pace in five months (15% YOY), bolstered by growth in the country’s services sector “although trade tensions with the US pose risks to economic activity,” Oxley said. In the US, the world’s largest domestic market, traffic grew 4.7% in March, a slowdown from 6.1% in February, but mostly related to “traffic developments last year rather than any marked change in the current traffic trend, which is being helped by robust economic growth in the county,” Oxley said.

