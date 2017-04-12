Worldwide air passenger traffic grew 4.8% year-over-year in February, down from January’s 9.6% pace, but skewed somewhat by the comparison to February 2016, a leap month.

According to IATA’s February Air Passenger Market Analysis, if adjusted for the one fewer day, February 2017’s air passenger traffic increased 8.6% compared to a year ago. Global capacity was up 2.7% year-over-year (YOY), which led to a 79.5% load factor, up 1.6 points from last year and reportedly the highest ever recorded for February, IATA said.

“The strong demand momentum from January has continued, supported by lower fares and a healthier economic backdrop,” IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. “Although we remain concerned over the impact of any travel restrictions or closing of borders, we have not seen the attempted US ban on travel from six countries translate into an identifiable traffic trend.”

IATA said the price of air travel, adjusted for inflation, has fallen over 10% in real terms over the past year. “We estimate that the stimulus to demand from lower airfares can explain more than half the growth in RPKs in 2017,” IATA senior economist David Oxley said.

De Juniac acknowledged the year “opened with some shocks,” including the US’ attempted travel ban plus the restrictions placed on carry-on of large electronic devices from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa on direct flights to the US and the UK.

“It’s intolerable that governments continue to add to the uncertainties facing the air transport industry by failing to engage airline operational know-how on issues that can damage public confidence,” de Juniac said. “The introduction of restrictions on the carry-on of large electronic devices was a missed opportunity and the result was a measure that cannot stand up to the scrutiny of public confidence in the long term.”

Global international passenger traffic was up 5.8% in February as all regions recorded YOY increases in demand. International capacity was up 3.4% YOY and the international traffic passenger load factor was 78.4%, compared to 76.6% growth in February 2016.

Combined world traffic on domestic routes grew 3.3% YOY in February. Capacity on world domestic routes grew just 1.6%, producing a passenger load factor 81.4%, up from 80.1% a year ago.

Mark Nensel marknensel@penton.com