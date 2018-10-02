Global airline passenger growth remained strong in August, with traffic demand rising 6.5% year-over-year (YOY), slightly higher than the 6.1% increase recorded in July. Capacity for the month grew 5.5%, and load factor edged up 0.7% to 85.3%—the highest for any month since at least 1990, according to data from IATA’s Air Passenger Market Analysis released Oct. 1. “The industry experienced continued strong traffic growth in August, putting the cap on a very good peak ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"IATA: Global passenger growth, freight volumes trend up in August" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.