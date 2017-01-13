Worldwide air freight traffic increased 6.8% year-over year (YOY) in November 2016, moderating from October’s 8.4% YOY growth, which was a 20-month high, according to IATA’s November Air Freight Market analysis. Nonetheless, November’s growth rate more than doubled the average annual monthly growth rate of 2.6% over the past decade.

Overall capacity grew 4.4% compared to November 2015; the total market freight load factor was 47.2%, up 1.1 point YOY.

The report suggested the recent growth in freight activity coincides with an increase in the shipment of silicon materials used in consumer electronics. New export orders and a shift to air cargo following the August collapse of South Korean shipping company Hanjin may have also contributed.

November’s annual growth was largely fueled by air freight carriers in Europe and Asia-Pacific, accounting for over half of the YOY increase in FTKs.

Asia-Pacific, with a 38.1% share of the world total market, posted 6.1% YOY growth in November; capacity in the region grew 4%, and the region’s freight load factor for the month was 56.9%, up 1.1 point YOY. IATA senior economist David Oxley said noted recent business surveys in much of the Asia-Pacific region increased in the final months of 2016, an encouraging sign.

Europe, with a 22.7% share of the world’s air freight market, reported a 9% YOY increase in November; capacity grew 4.8%, and the region’s freight load factor was 48.3%, up 1.9 points YOY. While a slowdown from October’s 13.3% growth -- which Oxley suggested was possibly influenced by strikes at Lufthansa during the month – Europe’s November growth ties in with new export orders coming from Germany, combined with the ongoing weakness of the euro. Oxley also cited Turkish Airlines, which “in particular has also grown very strongly this year. The hub nature of their operations helps to explain the recent strength of the international ‘within Europe’ freight segment (up 64% YOY in October).”

North American carriers’ air freight traffic, with a 21.1% world market share, showed 5.6% growth in November; capacity increased 2.6% and the region’s freight load factor was 37.9%, up 1.1 point YOY. “Freight traffic across the Atlantic has strengthened considerably … with FTKs up by 9% YOY in October,” Oxley said. “This has been driven in part by increases in westbound flows from Germany, Italy and the Netherlands to the US, aided by the strong dollar.”

Africa’s November air freight traffic was up 10.9% YOY. But capacity in the region also grew, 26.9%, particularly from Ethiopian Airlines’ increase in long-haul expansion. The region’s freight load factor was 25.3%, down 3.7 points YOY.

Middle East carriers’ air freight traffic was up 7.8% YOY for the month, with capacity in the region growing 5.1%, for a freight load factor of 47.5%. But seasonally –adjusted growth in the region has slowed, the report said, reflecting “weak freight volumes between the Middle East and Asia, and the Middle East and Europe.”

Air freight traffic among Latin American carriers fell 1.3% YOY in November; capacity also decreased in the region, down 1.6%, as the region continues to struggle with weak economic and political conditions, particularly in Brazil. The freight load factor for the region was 36.9%, up 0.1 point YOY.

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the air cargo market had a strong peak season in November. “And there are encouraging signs that this growth will to continue into 2017, particularly with the shipment of high-value consumer electronics and their component parts,” he added. “But the trend in world trade is still stagnant [and] it remains critically important for the air cargo industry to continue to improve its value offering by implementing modern customer-centric processes."

