Worldwide air passenger traffic increased an overall 6.3% in 2016, as passengers wary of traveling in the first half of the year pushed demand to a nearly 9% annual growth pace between June and December, according to IATA’s full-year Air Passenger Market Analysis.

Overall capacity was up 6.2% compared to 2015; the total air passenger market load factor (PLF) for the year was 80.5%, a record full-year average high, IATA said.

IATA senior economist David Oxley described 2016 as “a year of two halves.” Air passenger traffic growth moderated during the first six months of the year in response to a combination of high-profile terrorist attacks, political instability and restrained economic activity. “But the second half of the year saw an acceleration … with RPKs growing at an annualized pace of nearly 9% … this pickup reflected a combination of passengers adjusting to the uncertain environment as well as a moderate upturn in the global economic cycle,” Oxley said.

“In 2016, connectivity increased with the establishment of more than 700 new routes, and a $44 fall in average return fares helped to make air travel more accessible. As a result, a record 3.7 billion passengers flew safely to their destination,” IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. “[As] demand for air travel is still expanding, the challenge for governments is to work with the industry to meet that demand with infrastructure that can accommodate the growth, regulation that facilitates growth and taxes that don’t choke growth.”

For full-year 2016, combined world traffic on domestic routes grew 5.7% YOY, as capacity on the world’s domestic routes increased 5.1% YOY; the total PLF for travel on domestic routes in 2016 was 82.2%, up 0.5 point over 2015.

India led domestic travel growth for the second year in a row with a 23.3% increase, nearly twice the rate of the next highest domestic travel market, China, which had an 11.7% increase. Domestic capacity in India grew 21.4% over the year, generating a full-year PLF of 83.8%, up 1.3 points from 2015. China’s domestic capacity grew 10.8% in 2016, leading to an 83% PLF for the year, up 0.7 point YOY.

In the US, the world’s largest domestic market in terms of RPKs, domestic traffic grew 3.4% in 2016, with capacity up 3.9%, producing an 84.8% PLF for the year, which was a 0.4 point YOY decrease.

Domestic traffic in Brazil declined 5.5%, exceeded by a 5.8% decline in domestic capacity, resulting in an 80.1% PLF, which was actually the highest domestic load factor seen since IATA began its traffic analysis series in 1990.

International passenger traffic globally was up 6.7% in 2016 as 6.9% capacity growth produced a full-year international traffic PLF of 79.6%, down 0.2 point from 2015.

Middle East carriers, for the fifth consecutive year, posted the highest gains in international passenger traffic, with an 11.8% increase over 2015. But capacity in the region rose 13.7%, causing the region’s PLF to slip 1.3 point YOY to 74.7%.

European airlines, which carry the most international RPKs of any region (37%), reported a 4.8% rise in international traffic in 2016; capacity in the region grew 5%, leading to an 82.8% PLF, down 0.1 point from 2015. Following a weakened first half of 2016, passenger volumes in Europe grew at annualized pace of 15% between June and December.

International traffic for Asia-Pacific carriers grew 8.3% in 2016, outpacing 7.7% capacity growth in the region for a PLF of 78.6%, up 0.4 point from 2015.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com