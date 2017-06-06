The air-cargo industry, buffeted by the 2008 global financial crisis, is beginning a slow climb to returning to historic norms of growth, the IATA said at its AGM in Cancun.

The cargo industry has suffered from a variety of challenges, IATA global head of cargo Glyn Hughes said.

First, global trade remains weak, although it is showing signs of recovery.

Second, there is too much capacity in the market, as new passenger aircraft with significant belly-hold cargo capacity have come online.

Third, competition from other modes—particularly from the maritime industry, which has focused since the Great Recession on making its operations more efficient—has eaten into air-cargo profits.

Although it has yet to have a material effect on air cargo, the rise of protectionist rhetoric worldwide could alter the game for the industry, if rhetoric translates into policy.

There are signs of hope: Consumer confidence, which correlates with air cargo growth, is rising worldwide, and air cargo volumes are showing signs of rising along with that metric. World trade volume is growing, and along with it, freight ton-kilometers are going up, Hughes said.

E-commerce is growing at double-digit rates worldwide, and the global pharmaceutical market, which ships high-value medical products via air, is expected to be worth $1.1 trillion by 2022, Hughes said.

In order for air cargo fully to unlock its growth potential, however, it must be modernized, Hughes said. Paperwork should be eliminated and digitized, which requires governments to change cargo screening and customs policies. Tariffs, which can restrict cross-border trade, should be reduced or eliminated. Governments and industry need to work together to harmonize cargo policies to eliminate today’s patchwork of restrictive regulation, he said.

