Chinese carriers transported an estimated 549 million passengers in 2017, up 12.6% from 487.6 million in 2016, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). Average on-time performance (OTP) for Chinese airlines dropped 5.5 points to 71% in 2017. However, OTP began to improve by year-end, reaching 85% for November, which industry analysts credited to regulator-imposed flight restrictions on total flight numbers—reduced by 3 points year-over-year (YOY) for 2017/2018 ...
