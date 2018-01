China’s big three carriers—China Southern, China Eastern and Air China—each reported passenger boardings of more than 100 million in 2017 as market demand continued to grow.

Last year, China Southern transported 126 million passengers, up 10.2% over 2016. Domestic passengers were up 10.3% to 109 million and international passengers jumped 11.1% to 15.4 million. The Guangzhou-based airline carried 2.3 million passengers on regional routes (Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). Average passenger load factor was up 1.7 points to 82.2%.

China Eastern transported 111 million passengers last year, up 9% over 2016. Domestic passengers were up 10% year-over-year (YOY) to 92.6 million. International passengers increased 2.4% to 14.7 million. The Shanghai-based airline carried 3.5 million passengers on regional routes (Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). Average passenger load factor decreased 0.17 point to 81.1%.

Air China transported 101.6 million passengers last year, up 5.1% over 2016. Domestic passengers were up 6% to 83.5 million on domestic routes and 13.5 million on international routes, up 2%. Air China carried 4.6 million passengers on regional routes (Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). The Beijing-based carrier’s average passenger load factor increased 0.4 point to 81.1%.

Hainan Airlines also experienced large growth last year. The Haikou-based carrier transported a total of 71.7 million passengers in 2017, up 52.5% over 2016. Hainan carried 67.4 million domestic passengers, up 51.7%; international passengers jumped 75.3% to 4 million. Hainan carried 289,700 passengers on regional routes (Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). Average passenger load factor dropped 1.8 points to 86.1%.

Chinese carriers transported a total of 7.1 million tonnes of cargo in 2017, up 5.7% YOY. The airlines carried 4.8 million tonnes on domestic routes, up 2% YOY and 2.2 million tonnes, up 15% YOY, on international routes.