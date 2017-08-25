Russia’s AirBridgeCargo (ABC), part of Volga-Dnepr Group, carried 335,000 tonnes in the first half of 2017, up 16% year-over-year (YOY), as a result of strong demand across the Asia-Pacific network.

“The launch of twice-weekly services to Taipei marked the doubling of the airline’s online network in the region over the last two years to 12 destinations—Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Hanoi, Phnom Penh, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Zhengzhou and now Taipei,” the carrier said in a statement.

“ABC has seen high demand for cargo capacity to and from Taipei, particularly for the delivery of hi-tech products, and is now carrying some 1,000 tonnes a month on the route. Overall, the airline’s business to and from Asia-Pacific rose by over 20% in the six months ended June 30.”

In addition, ABC reported a 1H rise in pharmaceutical volume and further growth for the airline’s off-size cargo product. The carrier added it has a strong focus on pharma, as this type of product continues to drive company growth.

In the 1H, ABC took delivery of its 10th Boeing 747-8F, increasing the total size of its 747F fleet to 17 aircraft. The total load factor increased four points to 71% YOY.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com