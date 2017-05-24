Air Serbia has announced what it describes as its strongest ever first-quarter operational results.

The Belgrade-based airline carried 453,859 passengers in the first three months of 2017, a year-on-year (YOY) increase of 8% compared to 1Q 2016.

The growth in passenger traffic was mirrored by a substantial rise in cargo tonnage, with 1,490 tonnes transported in the quarter, up 70% over 2016’s figure.

Capacity measured in ASKs jumped 20% to 834 million in 1Q 2017 over the same period last year. However, despite this capacity growth, load factor grew 3.4% YOY to 67%.

“Our operational performance in 1Q 2017 has been outstanding and reflects our continued efforts to enhance our travel proposition and capture more travel demand to and from Belgrade,” Air Serbia CEO Dane Kondić said.

Factors aimed at attracting more passengers introduced over the past year include advance seat selection, the ability to buy additional baggage allowance and premium lounge passes.

“The introduction of these new services, as well as other developments we have planned for 2017, will ensure the upward trend of Q1 continues into the year,” Kondić said.

The airline has also introduced a free onboard Wi-Fi system, Elevate Play, on its Airbus A319s and A320s, offering films, TV shows and music that can be streamed to mobile devices.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com