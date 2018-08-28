Air Astana carried more than 2 million passengers in the 2018 first half, up 10% year-over-year (YOY), as revenue rose 17% compared to the same six-month period in 2017.

The Kazakhstan flag carrier reported international passenger traffic was up 22% YOY.

International transit traffic—a business Air Astana is expanding—grew by 75% YOY to 320,000 passengers. The share of transit passengers reached 30% of Air Astana’s international traffic, up from 21% YOY.

Air Astana president & CEO Peter Foster said, “Passenger numbers continue to be strong for international traffic and network business. Domestic and regional routes face tough pricing and cost headwinds.”

Capacity grew 8% as a result of the introduction of new flights from Astana (Kazakhstan) to Tyumen and Kazan (Russia), as well as additional frequencies from Astana to London Heathrow (England); Omsk (Russia); Dubai (United Arab Emirates); Delhi (India); and from its second hub Almaty to Dushanbe (Tajikistan); Baku (Azerbaijan); Hong Kong; Seoul (South Korea) and Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan).

Additional services were added to Beijing (China), Moscow, St. Petersburg (Russia) and Kiev from both hubs.

In addition, on March 26, the airline launched new Atyrau-Frankfurt (Germany) services.

During the 1H, Cathay Pacific became Air Astana’s 11th codeshare partner and the carrier added three Airbus A321neos to its fleet as part of a total order for 17 aircraft.

Air Astana operates more than 60 domestic and international routes with a fleet of Airbus A319/A320/A321/A320neo/A321neo, Boeing 757/767 and Embraer E190 aircraft.

In 2017, Air Astana posted a net profit of $39.1 million, returning to profit after its first-ever loss in 2016. The airline carried 4.2 million passengers and recorded a 12% YOY passenger growth.

