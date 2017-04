Aeroflot subsidiary Aurora Airline, which serves Russia’s far eastern regions, carried 303,530 passengers in the 2017 first quarter, up 10% year-over-year.

The airline operated 5,161 flights, up 28% over the previous year, and carried 226,050 passengers on domestic routes and 77,490 on international.

The carrier also added two aircraft, a Bombardier Q400 and De Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter, to its fleet of 10 Airbus A319s, 11 Q400s and three Twin Otters.

Aurora launched five new services: Khabarovsk-Tynda; Komsomolsk-on-Amur-Magadan; Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky-Magadan; Vladivostok-Tokyo; and Vladivostok-Harbin.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com