Aeroflot low-cost subsidiary (LCC) Pobeda Airlines carried 4.3 million passengers in 2016, up 38.7% year-over-year (YOY).

According to the carrier’s statement, 12% of its passengers in 2016 used the airline transportation for the first time, up from 15% in 2015. Steady customers made up 37.6% of its passengers carried for the year, the statement added.

Pobeda, which was launched in December 2014, operates domestic and international flights with a fleet that includes 17 Boeing 737-800s, with an average age of 1.5 years.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com