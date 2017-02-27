Russia’s Aeroflot Group carried 1.5 million international passengers in January, up 25.6% year-over-year (YOY). Domestic traffic grew 10.1% to 1.9 million.

The group’s passenger load factor increased 2.5 percentage points YOY to 76.6%. Total group traffic reached 3.4 million in January, up 15.4% YOY.

Aeroflot Group includes the airline of the same name as well as Saint Petersburg-based Rossiya Airline, low-cost subsidiary Pobeda Airlines and Far East-based Aurora Airline.

Aeroflot Airline carried 2.3 million passengers last month, up 14.8%. Group and company RPKs increased 19.3% and 14.8% to 9.09 billion and 6.7 billion YOY, respectively. ASKs rose 15.4% to 11.9 billion for Aeroflot Group and 11.7% to 8.8 billion for Aeroflot Airline.

“Growth in the international segment was driven by the stable macroeconomic situation, increased flight frequencies and the launch of flights to new international destinations, as well as the development of Rossiya’s charter program and of Pobeda’s international route network,” the group said in a statement.

Last month, the group added to its fleet one Airbus A321, two Boeing 747s and one DHC 8-Q400, bringing the fleet size to 293 aircraft (excluding one Antonov An-24, which was leased out) as of Jan. 31.

