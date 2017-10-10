(From left to right) AEGEAN CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis and AEGEAN Vice Chairman Eftichios Vassilakis.
Greek carrier Aegean Airlines will add 18 international routes - including 11 new destinations - in 2018, as it seeks to strengthen its competitive position in both Greece and Europe. The expansion, which includes 11 new destinations from Athens and seven from the Greek regions, will grow Aegean’s capacity by 700,000 seats to 16.6 million. The growth is focused on key tourism markets for Greece, such as France, Italy and Germany, as the airline partners with local stakeholders to ...
