Slovenia’s Adria Airways has reported that more than 30% of flights in the 2018 first half were wet-lease services for other operators.

Unveiling operational figures for the 1H, the Slovenian flag carrier said it transported 577,000 passengers, an increase of 8.6% over the same period last year. It flew close to 10,000 flights (up 2.4% on 1H 2017), of which more than 3,300 were ACMI services. Adria said the latter figure was a “substantial” increase year-on-year, but did not give details.

Load factors for the airline’s own scheduled service rose almost 2% compared to a year ago, but were still low by modern European and North American standards at 63.9%.

The company’s fleet comprises three Airbus A319s, nine Bombardier CRJ900LRs and three CRJ700ERs. In September, the airline plans to add six Saab 2000 turboprops from Miami-based lessor Jetstream Aviation Capital. It also plans to lease in more aircraft from other carriers.

Adria’s growing pains—it added seven new routes in the first half of the year—are causing some problems with schedules. The airline said it was working intensively to solve the problems, but cautioned it was unlikely to quickly overcome them.

“In the first half of the year, we took on many challenges and with the upcoming winter season when revenues are traditionally weaker, we will keep our focus on the long-term, sustainable growth of the company,” CEO Holger Kowarsvch said in the airline’s latest update.

