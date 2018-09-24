Asia-Pacific passenger demand is continuing to expand steadily, although the year-on-year growth in cargo demand is beginning to ease, the region’s major airline group said.

International passenger demand was strong in August, in economy and premium sectors and in both Asian and long-haul markets, according to data released by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA). The statistics include 36 airlines in the region.

Traffic increased 8.2% for the month, compared to a “moderate expansion” of 6.2% in capacity. This led international passenger load factor to rise 1.5 percentage points to 83.4%.

Asia-Pacific airlines are “benefiting from the sustained growth in air travel demand, and achieving high load factors, but continue to face a challenging operating environment,” AAPA DG Andrew Herdman said. He highlighted high fuel prices and weak local currencies as particular problems. However, airlines generally “remain proactive in adapting to such pressures in a bid to maintain earnings performance.”

International cargo demand rose 4.2% in August, although “growth rates have moderated after the strong surge we saw last year,” Herdman said. Capacity increased 5.5%, resulting in cargo load factor dropping by 0.8 points to 63.2%.

Despite the slight drop in cargo load factor, demand “remains relatively firm moving into the peak season,” Herdman said. “The escalation in protectionist rhetoric and the imposition of new tariffs has so far had little real impact on trade flows, but adds an element of uncertainty for businesses reliant on integrated global supply chains,” he said.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com