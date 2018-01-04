Asia-Pacific airlines continue to see healthy growth in passenger demand, and an even stronger uptick in cargo demand. The 9.4% year-on-year increase in international passenger traffic for November outstripped a 7.3% capacity gain for airlines in this region, according to latest figures from the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA). This resulted in average international load factor rising by 1.5 points to 78.8%. Both leisure and business demand was strong, the group ...
