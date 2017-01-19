China Southern subsidiary Xiamen Airlines carried 23.7 million passengers in 2016, up 4.2% over 22.8 million in 2015 as market demand—especially on international routes—experienced rapid growth.

Xiamen’s operating revenue increased 6.8% to CNY20.8 billion ($3 billion) year-over-year. Profit figures were not released, although they are expected to be disclosed March 30 in China Southern’s annual report.

The carrier opened three intercontinental routes from Xiamen to Melbourne, Vancouver and Seattle. The company transported 447,000 international transfer passengers in 2016, up 59.7% over 2015.

Last year, Xiamen introduced 20 Boeing 737s and one 787-9; it also signed an order for 10 737s and six 787-9s.