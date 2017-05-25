Central and Eastern European low-cost carrier (LCC) Wizz Air reported a net profit of €246 million ($258.3 million) for the financial year ended March 31, up 28% compared to net profit of €193 million in the previous financial year.

The Hungarian LCC attributed the results to capacity expansion, higher load factors, greater passenger growth and continued improvements to its ultra-low-cost base.

“The resilience of our ultra-low-cost business model, which we are convinced is the best model for stimulating air travel in Central Eastern Europe (CEE), combined with our growing diversified network and our ever-stronger balance sheet, places Wizz Air in a unique position to exploit the significant market opportunity that exists in a market of over 300 million people,” Wizz Air CEO Josef Varadi said in a statement.

Revenue for the period was up 10% to €1.57 billion year-over-year (YOY). Passenger numbers increased 19% YOY to 23.8 million; ASKs were up 19.7%. Load factor increased 1.9 percentage points to 90.1% YOY. Ancillary revenue was up 22.7% YOY to €655.7million.

“We will continue to expand our route network, drive efficiency in our operating model, grow our ancillary revenue streams and enhance our compelling customer proposition,” Varadi said.

The airline said that despite the UK’s decision to leave the European Union (Brexit), there are no signs of demand weakness on routes to/from the UK.

The negative translation effect on British pound revenues as a result of Brexit in FY2017 is estimated to be €17 million, which Wizz Air said was absorbed by the rest of the carrier’s large and diversified route network.

During the 2017 financial year, Wizz Air added 12 Airbus A321ceos, taking its fleet to 79 aircraft at the end of March. The average fleet age is 4.4 years.

“We continue to build on that foundation with a delivery stream of brand new A321ceo aircraft, which deliver double-digit cost savings compared to the A320ceo,” Varadi said.

At the end of FY2017, the carrier operated 16 A321ceos and 63 A320ceos.

Looking forward to FY2018, the airline said growth will continue as a top priority. It plans to increase capacity 23% and carry nearly 30 million passengers in FY2018.

“We had a strong start to FY2018 due to the timing of Easter, which leaves us optimistic for the year ahead and group net profit is currently expected to be in a range between €250 million and €270 million in FY2018,” the company said.

At the end of March, Wizz Air operated network of 486 routes operating from 28 bases, connecting 141 destinations in 42 countries.

