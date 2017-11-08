Wizz Air A320
Profits, revenue and passengers all kept pace at Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air, as it reported substantial improvements in the first half of its financial year. The rapidly expanding carrier posted a record first-half net profit of €288.6 million ($334.7 million), up 24.6% on the year-ago figure of €231.6 million. It achieved the result on revenues of €1.2 billion, up 24.8% from €921 million in the year-ago period. Within the overall revenue figure, ...
