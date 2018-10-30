Canada’s WestJet overcame rising fuel prices and other headwinds to post a third-quarter (3Q) net profit of C$45.9 million ($35 million), down 66.3% from the C$135.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Calgary-based LCC has faced “downward pressure from the dramatic increases in fuel price and competitive capacity, along with the lingering impact of the threat of industrial action,” CEO Ed Sims said.

The airline’s fuel costs rose 44.2% year-over-year (YOY), largely the result of a 37.1% increase in per-liter costs.

On the labor side, WestJet pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), threatened to strike in May, resulting in lost bookings, according to the LCC. The action was averted when ALPA and WestJet agreed to an arbitrator’s binding interim order that allowed the airline to launch the ultra-LCC Swoop subsidiary on June 20 with non-ALPA pilots, permitted WestJet pilots to fly Swoop aircraft, and enabled ALPA to work toward becoming the bargaining agent for both airlines’ pilots. The contentious negotiations and increased fuel prices contributed to a second-quarter net income loss of C$20.8 million, the airline said.

The airline’s total 3Q revenue increased 3.8% YOY to C1.3 billion. RASM declined 5.6% to C14.2 cents and yield dropped 4.4% to C16.78 cents.

Fuel costs contributed to a 16.4% YOY climb in operating expenses to $1.2 billion. CASM was up 5.9% to C13.32 cents, while CASM-ex fuel rose just 0.8% to C9.36 cents.

WestJet increased 3Q capacity YOY by 9.9% and RPMs rose 8.6%, while load factor declined 1.1 points to 84.6%.

