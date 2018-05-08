WestJet 737NG
Rising fuel costs—combined with a planned ramp-up in capital expenditures—has put dents in most of WestJet’s key first-quarter income metrics, and the Calgary-based LCC is responding by fast-tracking a cost-reduction initiative. WestJet reported a 2018 first-quarter net income of C$37.2 million ($28.7 million), down 20.2% from net income of C$46.7 million in 1Q 2017 on 6.9% higher revenues. Fuel costs were up 14%, contributing a 5.2% increase in cost per available seat ...
