West Atlantic Boeing 737-300F
Sweden-based cargo airline West Atlantic has confirmed it is in “advanced discussions” with potential investors as the carrier seeks to bolster its balance sheet after a tough first nine months of the year. West Atlantic Group, a holding company for two cargo airlines, West Air Sweden and Atlantic Airlines of the UK, said in November it was considering seeking new funding sources in an effort to recapitalize the company. The company has faced high startup costs this year on a ...
