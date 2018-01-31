Spanish LCC Volotea recorded a 42% jump in passenger numbers in 2017, reaching 4.8 million, up from 3.4 million in 2016, beating the Barcelona-based airline’s predictions.

The privately owned airline said revenues increased 22% in 2017 to more than €300 million ($374 million), but did not release profit or loss figures and did not respond to a request for additional details.

The carrier specializes in linking secondary and tertiary European cities and now operates across 13 European nations. It plans to launch 58 new routes and three new bases (Athens, Bilbao and Marseilles) in 2018 and anticipates carrying 5.7 to 6 million passengers.

Passenger loads jumped in 2017, with load factors rising 11% to 86%. The airline will receive four new Airbus A319s this year, taking its total fleet to 32 aircraft. It is steadily switching over to the larger A319 from its previous Boeing 717 fleet.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com