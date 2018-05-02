Mexican ultra-LCC Volaris reported a MXP1.1 billion ($61.5 million) net loss for the first quarter of 2018, narrowed from a MXP1.3 billion net loss in 1Q 2017, as competitive low-cost fares in the country’s domestic market and increased industry capacity continued to inflict pressure on the Mexico City-based carrier.

Volaris closed out 2017 with a full-year MXP595 million net loss.

Foreign exchange volatility also challenged the airline’s financial bottom line. Compared to 1Q 2017, the Mexican peso appreciated 8% against the US dollar in the past year, resulting in Volaris registering a MXP691 million net foreign exchange loss for the quarter, an 18-fold increase over MXP38 million in net exchange losses a year ago.

Volaris’ first-quarter revenue totaled MXP5.9 billion, up 2.7% year-over-year (YOY), with passenger revenues up 2.3% YOY to MXP5.5 billion, buoyed by a 17.4% increase in ancillary revenues, generating MXP2 billion. Fare revenues were down 3.5% YOY to MXP3.9 billion.

Total operating expenses for the quarter came to MXP6.8 billion, up 5.1%, as fuel costs rose 14.9%, resulting in an operating loss of MXP906 million deepened from a MXP729 million operating loss in the year-ago March quarter.

Volaris’ passenger traffic increased 9.8% to 4.2 billion RPMs on 11.2% capacity growth to 5.1 billion ASMs, producing an 82.2% load factor, down 1 point YOY. Total RASM decreased 7.7% YOY to MXP115.7 cents while CASM ex-fuel decreased 9.1% YOY to MXP90.6 cents. Yield declined 12.1% to MXP93.5 cents.

Volaris’ all-Airbus fleet as of March 31 comprised 70 aircraft, including 11 A319s, 49 A320s and 10 A321s, average age 4.8 years. The airline took delivery of its first A321neo on April 17; Volaris is committed to receive an additional 40 A320neo family aircraft through 2021. On top of that influx in capacity, Volaris’ fleet is set to expand even further between 2022 and 2026, with delivery of an additional 80 A320neo family aircraft, purchased as part of last year’s order for 430 A320neo family aircraft engineered by Phoenix-based private equity fund Indigo Partners.

