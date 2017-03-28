Virgin Atlantic posted £23 million ($28.3 million) in pre-tax profit for 2016, up 2.2% from £22.5 million pre-tax profit in 2015. The result does not include exceptional items and fair value movements, such as a £179.2 million loss from fuel hedging accrued during the year.

Not accounting for special items, Virgin Atlantic reported £187.3 million in net profit for 2016, more than doubling the £80.1 million the company registered in 2015.

Virgin Atlantic’s total revenue for 2016 was £3.3 billion, down 3.3% year-over-year (YOY). Airline and cargo operations revenue for the year was £2.2 billion, down 4.8% YOY. Virgin Atlantic’s holiday tour operations business, Virgin Holidays, took in £606.7 million in revenue during the year, up 5.4% from 2015.

Virgin Atlantic Cargo reported revenues of £174 million for 2016, down 15.9% YOY, attributable to “overcapacity in the market and the weakness of the pound which put pressure on price and meant our yields were down 17.2% YOY,” Virgin Atlantic CFO Tom McKay said. “Overall we saw modest growth in [cargo] volume of 1.8% through the year with a particularly strong tonnage performance from Europe, the US, the Caribbean and the UAE.”

Virgin Atlantic carried 5.4 million passengers in 2016, down 8.5% from 2015. However, traffic was stable, down 0.1% YOY to 37.1 billion RPKs. The airline’s total capacity decreased 2.5% YOY to 47.2 billion ASKs. Passenger load factor in 2016 was 78.7%, up 1.9 points from 2015.

The company reported its consolidated operating costs for the year fell £225 million YOY, driven by a full-year fuel cost reduction of £191 million. Full-year RASK was down 1% to £4.06p; CASK increased 1.1% YOY to £4.64p.

“2016 continued our trend of profitability … despite consumer uncertainty impacting our business,” McKay said. “We were exposed to the 20% drop in the strength of the [UK] pound against the US dollar between the EU referendum outcome and the end of 2016. Our largest outgoings are mostly paid in US dollars, while the greatest proportion of our revenue is in pounds. The higher cost for UK customers of being overseas reduced demand further.”

The company prepared for the Brexit result ahead of the EU referendum through currency hedging. “[But] even despite these actions, the associated adverse impact to our business of the currency movements, predominantly due to an impact on consumer demand, was approximately £50 million pounds in 2016,” McKay said.

“2017 will be a challenging year due to volatility in the macro-environment. With a weaker pound and excess supply in the market, I anticipate a challenging year for revenues,” McKay said. Nonetheless, the airline is targeting “significant growth from our US point of sale as we anticipate increasing demand for travel from the US to UK … [and in the] longer term we have already taken steps towards achieving further cost efficiencies by securing forward orders for 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft [valued at $4.4 billion].”

