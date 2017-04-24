Vietnamese low-cost carrier (LCC) Vietjet has taken the first step toward meeting its ambitious 2017 financial goals by posting a 6.8% profit improvement for the first quarter. The LCC, which is in its first year as a publicly traded company, managed to boost its first-quarter revenue 44.2% year-over-year to VND 5.1 trillion ($224.2 million). The carrier said this was 10.6% above its target for the period, with international revenue growing particularly fast. Vietjet recorded a pretax ...