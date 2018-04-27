United Parcel Service (UPS) saw first-quarter net income rise 15% on the strength of its large US domestic network, helping offset headwinds, including weather disruptions that cost the company a chunk of profit.

US revenue was $10.2 billion, an increase of 7.2%, with all products showing growth, and air outpacing ground. E-commerce shippers helped lift the company’s Next Day Air and Deferred Air services. International revenue totaled $3.5 billion, a 15% jump. Supply chain and freight revenue was $3.3 billion, up 16%, with tonnage gains “in the mid-single digits in both international and North American air reporting units,” CFO Richard Peretz said.

The company’s net profit of $1.3 billion came despite winter weather that disrupted at least part of UPS's network in 10 of the quarter's 13 weeks. The resulting lost revenue and expenses shaved an estimated $85 million from profits.

UPS’s owned and leased-in fleet totaled 244 aircraft at the end of the quarter, including its first five Boeing 747-8s. The newest widebodies are being put to a number of uses, including flying Asia-Pacific routes and linking Dubai with the company's Louisville, Kentucky, hub with a direct flight. The company expects to add nine aircraft through year-end—a mix of 767-300s and 747-8s.

“Global GDP is projected at about 3.5% in 2018, the fastest expansion since 2010,” UPS chairman David Abney said. “Strong growth is expected in both Europe and Asia. In the US, expanding industrial production and retail sales growth is being driven by healthy fundamentals and competitive tax policy. UPS is well-positioned to benefit from this positive outlook.”

