United Airlines rode a double-digit revenue increase and declining non-fuel unit costs to deliver a third-quarter (3Q) net income of $836 million, a 29% year-over-year (YOY) improvement.

The Chicago-based carrier saw passenger revenue jump 11.6% to $10.1 billion, while total operating revenue edged past $11 billion, up 11.2%. Operating expenses rose 11.9% to $9.8 billion, driven by a 42% increase in fuel costs.

“Our stand-out third-quarter performance, which produced double-digit revenue growth as we more than offset the steep increase in fuel costs, is proof that United is building momentum,” CEO Oscar Munoz said.

United’s consolidated PRASM increased 6.1% YOY to 13.73 cents, topping the high end of the company’s 3Q 2018 guidance range of up 4%-6%.

Consolidated CASM-ex fuel and special items was 9.58 cents, down 0.4%. Mainline CASM-ex fuel rose 0.9% to 9.31 cents.

The quarter saw United continue its push to increase capacity 4%-6% annually, primarily by driving more traffic through key hubs. United increased capacity 4.6% in the quarter while revenue passenger miles (RPMs) rose 6.2%. Its mid-continent hubs in Chicago, Denver, and Houston saw a combined capacity increase of 9.7%, the carrier said, and “led the system in unit-revenue growth performance in the quarter.”

United also has been revamping its east coast hub flying, shifting some regional connecting flights to Washington Dulles from Newark Liberty and bringing more higher-margin, New York-area origin-and-destination flying to the capacity-constrained New Jersey hub.

Looking ahead, United is projecting full-year system capacity growth of 4.9%, including a 4Q bump of 5%-6%. Consolidated PRASM for this quarter is forecast at 13.61-13.87 cents.

United in 3Q took delivery of one Boeing 737-9 and two of the three ex-Hawaiian Airlines 767-300s it has bought from Boeing. Its full-year fleet plan has it adding 24 mainline aircraft and retiring none, to end the year at 768 aircraft. United's fourth-quarter deliveries will include its first 787-10—the first delivered to a North American carrier.

The carrier’s regional fleet will jump by a net 41 aircraft, to 559. All but one of its 52 additions are 50-seat Bombardier or Embraer regional jets, underscoring its strategy to increase hub flow. United also is removing a total of 11 aircraft from its regional fleet this calendar year.

