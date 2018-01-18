Fort Lauderdale, Florida ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines provided guidance for a better-than-expected unit revenue performance in the 2017 fourth quarter, lending credence to the notion that the US airline revenue/pricing environment is improving.

Spirit said it expects to report 4Q RASM of minus 2% year-over-year (YOY) when it releases its 2017 earnings later this month. That is better than previous guidance of a 4%-6% YOY 4Q unit revenue decline.

Spirit attributed the improved 4Q RASM guidance to “better-than-expected yields during the peak holiday periods.”

Spirit’s fast pace of growth continued in 2017, for which it grew capacity 16.1% compared to 2016. The ULCC’s traffic rose 14% YOY for the year.

