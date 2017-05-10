Turkish Airlines recorded a 2017 first-quarter net loss of $373 million, narrowed from a net loss of $421 million for the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenue for the quarter was $2 billion, down 10% year-over-year (YOY) from $2.2 billion in the 2016 1Q. Expenses fell 11% to $2.2 billion, producing an operating loss of $209 million, narrowed from a $280 million operating loss in the year-ago period.

Fuel prices dipped 2.2% to $591 million for the 2017 first quarter.

The carrier said 22% of its revenue is generated from business-class passengers.

First-quarter traffic decreased 7.3% YOY to 26.9 billion RPKs on a 7.8% decrease in capacity to 36.3 billion ASKs, producing a load factor of 74.2%, up 0.5 point YOY. Passenger numbers were down 8% YOY to 13 million.

ATW understands the Star Alliance member still experience “challenging conditions” in the tourism sector, following a series of terrorist bombings in Turkey last year, which depressed yields further because of decreased local demand.

As of March 31, Turkish had a fleet of 337 aircraft, comprised of 90 widebody, 234 narrowbody and 13 cargo aircraft. Deliveries of 170 aircraft are scheduled until 2023. Only one additional Boeing 777-300ER delivery is expected in the remaining year.

The company will begin scheduled services, based on aircraft availability, to Makhachkala (Russia); Abha (Saudi Arabia); Juba (South Sudan); Aswan and Luxor (Egypt); Krakow (Poland); La Coruna (Spain); Lenkeran (Azerbaijan); Luanda (Angola); Mexico City (Mexico); Nantes (France); Denpasar (Indonesia) and Phuket (Thailand).

Looking forward to the rest of the year, Turkish is expecting passenger load factor to be 76%-77%; ASKs are expected to reach 177 billion. Jet fuel consumption is predicted to increase 3% compared to 2016.

In 2016, Turkish carried 62.8 million passengers and reached a global market share of 2%.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at