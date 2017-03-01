TAP Portugal has posted a full-year net profit of €34 million ($35.8 million) for 2016, marking its return to profitability.

Revenue for the year fell €156 million to €2.2 billion, but operating costs dropped by €227 million to €2 billion, triggering the bottom line turnaround.

The Portuguese flag carrier said the positive result was driven by “strong investment” from its new shareholders, Atlantic Gateway Group, including revamping of regional airline Portugalia to become of TAP Express, a complete renewal of its regional fleet and the creation of a shuttle service between Lisbon and Porto.

During the year, TAP also upgraded the interiors of its Airbus fleet, added new routes to Boston and New York JFK and boosted frequencies to New York Newark, more than doubling its US flights.

“Following a first half-year in which the company readjusted its services and with a continuing slowdown in some of its most important markets, there was a strong recovery in the second half, which included consecutive records in October, November and December in the number of passengers carried. This trend has continued at a greater rate during the first months of 2017,” TAP said.

In 2016, TAP carried a record 11.7 million passengers, marking a 400,000 improvement on 2015, despite cutting available seats by 3%.

