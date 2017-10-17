Spirit Airlines A319
Florida-based ULCC Spirit Airlines revised its third-quarter operational guidance Oct. 16 and indicated the airline took a $40 million hit in lost revenue from the recent hurricanes. Spirit estimated its 3Q RASM will be down approximately 6.5% year-over-year (YOY), a revision from a downward RASM estimate of 7%-8.5% the airline released Sept. 5. The company said the revision came from improving ticket and non-ticket yields as well as a better-than-expected load factor in September (78.6%, ...
