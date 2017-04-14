Florida-based ultra-low-cost-carrier (ULCC) Spirit Airlines has lowered its revenue guidance for the 2017 first quarter by two percentage points, according an SEC filing. In the report, Spirit said its first-quarter 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) will be down 4%-5% year-over-year (YOY), deepened from the company’s previously announced estimate of a 2.5% YOY TRASM drop.

Spirit attributed the revised estimate to “our underestimating the impact related to the Easter holiday shift.” In 2017, the Easter holiday is falling within the fiscal second quarter, as opposed to 2016 when Easter occurred in late March within the fiscal first quarter.

Nonetheless, the airline was optimistic for the second quarter. “Based on current bookings, we are encouraged by the second-quarter revenue trends and continue to believe TRASM for the second quarter will be positive year over year,” Spirit said. The ULCC is adding 10 new routes this spring, starting with daily Houston-Newark service and daily Houston-Seattle service as of April 27.

Spirit released its original first-quarter guidance Feb. 7. Along with the now-revised TRASM guidance, Spirit estimated the company’s CASM would increase 15.2% YOY during the 2017 first quarter, and by year-end 2017 would increase by approximately 18.5%. Spirit estimated its CASM ex-fuel for the first quarter will increase slightly, between 0% and 1%; for the full-year 2017, Spirit estimated its CASM ex-fuel will drop slightly, between 0% and -1%.

In 2016, Spirit’s net profits fell 16.5% YOY to $265 million, largely in the face of increased competition.

“In a lot of mid-continent markets our pricing was ignored; we were viewed as a small carrier and with all the restructuring going on, we were ignored in many of those markets,” Spirit president and CEO Bob Fornaro said in February. “That’s changed and basically today we see heavy competition across our whole network.”

Spirit is expected to announce its first-quarter 2017 results by the end of April.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com