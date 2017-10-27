Fort Lauderdale-based ultra LCC Spirit Airlines posted a $60.2 million net profit for the 2017 third quarter, a 26% decline from $81.4 million in 3Q 2016. The airline said the results were attributable to the financial and operational impact from the August-September hurricanes, combined with “revenue overhang” from Spirit pilot work slowdown actions earlier in the year.

The airline said the combined factors negatively impacted third-quarter revenue by $40 million and operating income by about $39 million. Spirit canceled more than 1,650 flights during the hurricanes.

“In preparation for Hurricane Irma, we relocated our systems operations control center and over 305 [personnel] and their families to our backup facility in Detroit where we ran our operations for about a week,” Spirit president & CEO Robert Fornaro said. “It was a challenging quarter on many fronts.”

The airline reported operating revenue totaling $687.2 million for the quarter, up 10.6% year-over-year (YOY), driven by an 11.2% increase in passenger flight segments. TRASM, though, was down 6.3% YOY, as passenger yields declined 4.1% to 10.65 cents in the face of aggressive pricing by Spirit’s competitors. Spirit’s non-ticket ancillary revenue for the quarter increased 14% YOY. Non-ticket revenue per passenger increased 2.6% compared to 3Q 2016.

The ULCC’s operating expenses increased 20% YOY to $583.1 million, also attributable to the increase in flights, but compounded by higher passenger re-accommodation expenses and rising fuel rates, in both fuel cost and gallons consumed. CASM excluding fuel and special items was down 1.1% YOY, primarily driven, the company said, by lower maintenance labor expenses per ASM. The airline remains in open contract negotiations with its pilots; talks have been ongoing since February 2015.

Spirit’s resulting operating profit for the quarter was $104.1 million, down 23% YOY, and its operating margin was 16.4%, excluding special items.

Spirit’s third-quarter traffic increased 15.2% YOY to 6.5 billion RPMs on an 18% rise in capacity to $7.7 billion ASMs, producing an 84% passenger load factor, down 2 points YOY.

Looking to the fourth quarter, Spirit EVP & CCO Matt Klein previewed the airline’s market outlook, post-hurricanes. “We are experiencing a lingering impact from Hurricane Harvey, which is modestly affecting our Houston market [but] we are not seeing a significant lingering impact in Florida as a result of Hurricane Irma,” Klein said. “We’ve temporarily pulled down some of our capacity in several of our Caribbean locations, rightsizing them for the new demand environment post Irma and Maria.”

Citing the current pricing environment, but also figuring in continued improvement in non-ticket revenue, Klein estimated Spirit’s fourth-quarter TRASM will decrease between 4% and 6% YOY.

“Based on our guidance for the fourth quarter, we are on target to achieve an operating margin of 14%-14.5% for the full year 2017, [and] if you adjust for the impact of the pilot disruptions and hurricanes that equates to an operating margin of about 17% for the year,” Fornaro said. “This is below where we had anticipated to land at the beginning of the year, but considering the aggressive pricing we’ve seen in about half our markets since late June I think we’ve done a pretty good job being nimble and adapting as needed to address the challenges.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com