Spirit Airlines Airbus A319
Fort Lauderdale-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines reported a 2018 third-quarter net profit of $97.5 million, up 38% from the $60.2 million reported in the same period last year, offsetting higher costs for jet fuel and personnel. Spirit CEO Robert Fornaro credited the strong earnings growth to strategic network reorientation, improved yield management processes, non-ticket revenue initiatives and a strong operating environment. “As our third-quarter results show, we are beginning ...
