Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700
Southwest Airlines informed investors June 4 to expect a second-quarter 2018 RASM drop of about 3% compared to 2Q 2017, a consequence of lower bookings following the April 17 engine failure on flight 1380, a Boeing 737-700, which killed one passenger. Southwest related the drop in bookings to the company’s decision to reduce marketing efforts following the accident. In late April, Southwest executives estimated the carrier had already taken a 1% hit on its 2Q RASM. ...
