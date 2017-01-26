Southwest Airlines posted a 2016 net profit of $2.24 billion, up 2.9% from net income of $2.18 billion in 2015, marking the second straight year of record profitability for the Dallas-based carrier.

It was also the 44th consecutive year of positive net income for Southwest, which noted that sluggish RASM performance is starting to improve. “December business travel was stronger than anticipated leading up to the holiday period,” chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said. “Based on current bookings and revenue trends, we estimate first quarter 2017 operating unit revenues will be flat to down 1% year-over-year. This represents a continued and sequential improvement from the 2.9% operating unit revenue year-over-year decline in fourth quarter 2016, which is an encouraging start to the year.”

Southwest’s 2016 revenue rose 3.1% year-over-year to $20.4 billion while expenses increased 6.1% to $16.7 billion, producing an operating profit of $3.8 billion, down 8.6% from an operating profit of $4.1 billion in 2015.

Southwest’s full-year traffic increased 6.2% year-over-year to 124.8 billion RPMs on a 5.7% rise in capacity to 148.5 billion ASMs, producing a load factor of 84%, up 0.4 point. Yield dropped 4.3% to 14.9 cents.

The airline ended 2016 with 723 Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet. During the year, Southwest took delivery of 38 new 737-800s and 23 pre-owned 737-700s while retiring 42 Boeing 737 Classics, including its last 737-500. By the end of the 2017 third quarter, the carrier plans to retire its 87 remaining 737-300s.

Southwest will take delivery of 39 737-800s and 14 737-700s in 2017. It will also take delivery of its first 14 737 MAX 8 aircraft and end 2017 with 703 aircraft in its fleet.

The first 737 MAX 8 is scheduled to arrive in July and be placed into revenue service Oct. 1. Southwest is the 737 MAX 8 launch customer.

