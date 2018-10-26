Southwest Airlines reported third-quarter 2018 net income of $615 million, a 16.5% increase from a $528 million net profit in the same period last year.

The Dallas-based carrier’s 3Q RASM increased 1.2% year-over-year (YOY), driven largely by a yield increase of 2.3% and offset slightly by a load factor decline of 0.9 point to 83.9%.

That marked a rebound from the second quarter, when RASM decreased 3% in the wake of the April 17 Boeing 737-700 inflight engine failure that resulted in a fatality. The company anticipated a decline in bookings as a result of a decision to temporarily halt marketing activity after the incident.

“In our mid-September update, we made a positive revision to our Q3 RASM outlook from an outlook of roughly flat to RASM increasing in the 1% to 1.5% range,” Southwest president Thomas Nealon said during an earnings call with analysts and reporters.

The airline anticipates continued RASM growth in the fourth-quarter (4Q) and into 2019.

“Based on our current bookings and yield trends, we expect 4Q RASM to increase in the range of 1% to 2% year-over-year,” Nealon said.

The airline’s goal for 2019 is RASM growth of at least 3%, CEO Gary Kelly said.

Southwest’s capacity continued to outpace traffic, with ASMs up 3.9% YOY and RPMs up 2.7%. The airline now expects 4Q ASM growth in the 6%-6.5% range, and annual 2018 ASM growth of about 4%, slightly lower than previously expected.

“We continue to plan for 2019 capacity to increase no more than 5% year-over-year,” CFO Tammy Romo said. Southwest plans to introduce operations to Hawaii in 2019, which Romo said accounts for about half of the expected ASM growth.

“Excluding Hawaii, our January through May year-over-year ASM growth is modest,” Romo said.

The carrier saw a 5.1% YOY increase in operating revenue to $5.6 billion. Operating expenses rose 7.2% to $4.8 billion. Operating income came to $798 million, a 5.6% decrease from the year-ago quarter.

CASM-ex special items was up 4.1%, “driven in part by a nearly 9% increase in our hedged fuel costs,” Romo said.

ASMs per gallon, or fuel efficiency, improved 1.1% YOY, driven primarily by Boeing 737 Classic retirements and the addition of more fuel-efficient 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Southwest took delivery of five -800s and seven MAX 8s during the quarter, bringing the fleet to 742 aircraft, and the airline expects to end the year with 751 aircraft.

During the quarter, the airline also signed leases on an additional four MAX 8s with delivery in 2019.

