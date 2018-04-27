Ongoing fleet transition at SkyWest Inc. continues to drive income growth for the Utah-based parent of regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines. The company registered a net profit of $54.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, up 56.3% compared to $34.8 million in 1Q 2017.

SkyWest CEO and president Chip Childs said the results “reflect continued solid operating performance combined with the ongoing improvements in our fleet mix … we remain disciplined in our approach to risk and flying commitments and [are] focused on executing a strategy to improve our overall model.”

SkyWest’s first-quarter revenue totaled $783.4 million, up 4.8% year-over-year (YOY), reflecting the “net impact of adding new [Embraer] E175 aircraft and improvement in the economics of SkyWest’s fleet mix since 1Q 2017,” the company said. However, removal of unprofitable aircraft during the period partially offset the results.

The company has added 19 new E175s to its fleet since March 31, 2017 and has removed 71 aircraft (37 ERJ-145s/135s, 25 CRJ700s/900s and nine Bombardier CRJ200s), reducing its aircraft in scheduled service from 632 to 580.

During the first quarter alone, SkyWest took delivery of five new E175/E175SC aircraft, removed 24 aircraft (12 ERJ-145s, 10 CRJ900s and two CRJ700s) and redeployed four in-transit CRJ200s, a net reduction of 15 aircraft since Dec. 31, 2017.

Operating expenses totaled $695.2 million for the quarter, up 3%, attributable to increased labor, engine maintenance and fuel costs, the company said. SkyWest’s operating income came to $88.2 million, up 15.6% YOY.

SkyWest is contracted to place seven E175s with Alaska Airlines and 27 E175SCs with Delta Air Lines during the remainder of 2018, 16 of which will be placed in the second quarter, 13 in the third quarter and five in the fourth quarter. Three E175s previously scheduled for delivery to Alaska in the fourth quarter have been deferred to 2021 at Alaska’s request.

ExpressJet continues its wind down of its flying agreement with Delta; as of March 31, ExpressJet had six CRJ900s and 31 CRJ700s still in service with Delta. The airline plans to return seven leased aircraft (six CRJ900s and one CRJ700) to Delta during the second quarter.

