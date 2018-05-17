Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10
Singapore Airlines (SIA) more than doubled its net profit for its 2017/18 fiscal year through March 31, as robust revenue growth managed to offset continued yield weakness and rising fuel costs. The SIA Group reported a net profit of S$893 million ($681 million) for the fiscal year, compared to an S$360.4 million profit in the previous year. Operating profit for the year reached S$1.1 billion, representing a year-on-year (YOY) increase of nearly 70%. For the fiscal fourth quarter, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Singapore Airlines sees strong profit growth on turnaround program" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.