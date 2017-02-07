Singapore Airlines A350-900
Singapore Airlines (SIA) saw further signs of weakening passenger yield and revenue in the fiscal third quarter, although a strong showing by the cargo division helped bolster operating profit. The SIA Group reported a 3Q net profit drop of 35.6% to S$177 million, with major year-over-year shifts in special items. Third-quarter operating profit rose 1.7% year-over-year to S$293 million ($207 million). A 2.5% decline in revenue was mainly attributable to a “weak-yield ...
