Allegiant Air MD-80
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., parent of LCC Allegiant Air, reported $194.9 million net income for 2017, an 11.2% drop from its $219.6 million net profit in 2016. The full-year result reflected not only rising fuel and labor expenses, but also a $35 million write-down of Allegiant’s retiring MD-80 fleet, a difficult third quarter affected by the August-September hurricanes and a $74.1 million benefit late in the year related to US tax reform. Allegiant’s adjusted net ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Sharp rise in fuel, labor costs hamper Allegiant Air 2017 profits" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.