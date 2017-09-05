Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A330-300
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is heading toward a better annual result than last year, following a strong summer season, CEO Rickard Gustafson said Sept. 5. Unveiling the carrier’s 3Q figures, Gustafson said that a combination of a stronger revenue trend, positive currency effects and new efficiency measures had given the airline “a significant year-on-year improvement” on the year-ago period. However, Gustafson said clouds were looming on the horizon, in the form of a ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"SASâ€™s strong summer ends with squalls on horizon" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.