Irish LCC Ryanair anticipates that its decision to recognize trade unions may result in some “localized disruption,” but said it is prepared to face any such problems. Announcing the financial results for its 3Q FY2018 period, CEO Michael O’Leary said negotiations with unions are going well in some countries, less so in others. He noted the airline had concluded its first recognition agreement with pilot union BALPA in the UK, a market that accounts for more than 25% of ...