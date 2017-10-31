Irish LCC Ryanair has posted a €1.29 billion ($1.5 billion) net profit for the six months to Sept. 30, 2017, despite crewing problems which forced it to cancel thousands of flights.

“These strong H1 results reinforce the robust nature of Ryanair’s low fare, pan-European growth model even during a period which suffered a material failure in our pilot rostering function in early September,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said, adding that the airline’s full-year guidance remains unchanged.

Passenger numbers rose 11% to 72.1 million, driven by a strong Easter and a 5% fall in average fares, pushing revenue up 7% to €4.4 billion. Ancillary revenue grew 14%

Lower fuel prices pushed unit costs down 5%, but excluding fuel unit costs were flat. Ryanair said ex-fuel costs would have fallen 2%, if it had not had to make a one-off €25 million provision for compensation payments because of the cancellations.

During the six-month period, Ryanair opened three new bases, 80 routes and took delivery of 35 Boeing 737s.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com