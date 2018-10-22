Ryanair’s first-half profit fell 7%, hit by lower fares, air traffic control strikes and higher fuel, staff and passenger compensation costs which offset growth in ancillary revenues. The Irish LCC said the tough operating environment will lead to more airline failures this winter and it warned it could not rule out further Ryanair capacity cuts or base closures if oil prices rise or air fares fall further. A 1% reduction in winter capacity, including base closures in ...