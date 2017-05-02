Royal Jordanian reported a 2016 net loss of JD24.6 million ($34.5 million), a sharp reversal from 2015’s net profit of JD16 million. The Jordanian national carrier cited hefty provisions for foreign exchange losses for the negative results.

Royal Jordanian also was affected by reduced yields over the year, as competition led to lower ticket prices.

Full-year revenues declined 9% year-over-year to JD598.3 million as a result of increased competition from both full-service airlines and low-cost carriers. The company’s fare levels dropped 11%.

Chairman Said Darwazeh told shareholders the main reason for the loss was the need to make provision of JD19.5 million for the devaluation of the Sudanese pound and Egyptian pound. A further provision of JD3.5 million had been required to cover the cost of voluntary staff release, he said.

A 9% drop in operating revenues was partly offset by a 6% reduction in costs from JD559.1 million in 2015 to JD527.7 million in 2016. This helped it attain a modest operating profit of JD5 million compared to JD29.6 million in 2015, but that figure was wiped out by the provisions for currency exchange problems.

To help its bottom line, Royal Jordanian intends to investigate means of gaining more benefit from its interests in other companies, such as Dnata Catering, Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Co. and Jordan Airline Training and Simulation.

Royal Jordanian has received all seven of its ordered Boeing 787-8s, which Darwazeh described as an important factor in helping the carrier respond to competitors. The sixth and seventh 787s entered service over the past year on a capital lease basis, a payment method that ends with ownership of the aircraft. The first five 787s were acquired on an operational lease basis.

Royal Jordanian directly contributes about 3% to the GDP of Jordan. In recent weeks, it has been hit by the US and UK ban on large personal electronic devices being carried in the cabin.

